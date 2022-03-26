Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.40.

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

XYL opened at $86.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.29. Xylem has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

