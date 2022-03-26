Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.40.

XYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $86.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.27 and its 200-day moving average is $113.29. Xylem has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

