Yaniv Zion Sarig Sells 166,127 Shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Stock

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) insider Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 166,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $445,220.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ATER opened at $2.42 on Friday. Aterian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50.

Get Aterian alerts:

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 42.93% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aterian, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATER. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aterian during the third quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aterian by 96.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Aterian by 3,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 14,790 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Aterian during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Aterian during the third quarter worth $77,000. 24.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aterian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.