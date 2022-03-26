Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 500 ($6.58) target price on the stock.

LON:YCA opened at GBX 423.50 ($5.58) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 349.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 346.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £777.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73. Yellow Cake has a 12-month low of GBX 238.50 ($3.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 454.50 ($5.98).

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

