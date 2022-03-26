Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.45

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.45 and traded as low as $1.10. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 23,021 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Yunhong CTI in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45.
About Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)
Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.
