Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.45

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.45 and traded as low as $1.10. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 23,021 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Yunhong CTI in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yunhong CTI by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yunhong CTI in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Yunhong CTI by 164.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

