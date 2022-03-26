Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $222.95 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) will report $222.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $228.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $217.00 million. Antero Midstream reported sales of $224.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will report full-year sales of $881.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $861.40 million to $901.74 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $929.89 million, with estimates ranging from $906.11 million to $953.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Antero Midstream.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $216.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.00 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 36.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Shares of NYSE:AM traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,615,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,419. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 215,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 79,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 449,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 129,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 98,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

