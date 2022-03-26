Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) will report sales of $35.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $154.70 million. Cytokinetics posted sales of $6.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 443.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year sales of $32.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $65.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $90.91 million, with estimates ranging from $23.69 million to $188.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cytokinetics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $184,845.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,214 shares of company stock worth $4,063,444. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 26,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 96,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CYTK stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.47. 508,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,850. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average is $36.67. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

