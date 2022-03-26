Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.41 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $316.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Enviva’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $320.40 million and the lowest is $312.42 million. Enviva reported sales of $277.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enviva will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enviva.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EVA shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Enviva from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Enviva from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enviva in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

EVA stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.33. The company had a trading volume of 178,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,132. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. Enviva has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $81.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.30 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently -471.23%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $37,817,467.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Alexander acquired 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $124,729.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVA. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Enviva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Enviva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Enviva by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Enviva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Enviva by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

