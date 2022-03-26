Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

In related news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $129,769.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 2,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $45.07. 843,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,050. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $41.35 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 122.12%.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

