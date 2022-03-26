Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.30 Million

Brokerages expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) to post $57.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.00 million. Global Blood Therapeutics posted sales of $39.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year sales of $283.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $258.30 million to $326.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $467.01 million, with estimates ranging from $313.20 million to $698.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.42%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.79.

Shares of GBT traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,471. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $43.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.93. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $3,279,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 288.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 38,472 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 54.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,160,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,580,000 after acquiring an additional 410,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

