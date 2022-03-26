Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. Roper Technologies reported sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on ROP. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

NYSE ROP traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $465.86. 205,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,272. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.17. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $401.71 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $438,274,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2,447.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 727,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,889,000 after purchasing an additional 699,057 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,678,000 after purchasing an additional 606,287 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,912,000 after acquiring an additional 539,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,710,000 after acquiring an additional 165,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

