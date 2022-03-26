Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.93 Million

Analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) to report sales of $20.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.20 million and the highest is $21.84 million. WhiteHorse Finance reported sales of $17.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year sales of $83.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.06 million to $86.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $87.07 million, with estimates ranging from $82.60 million to $91.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 41.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WHF shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Hovde Group cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WHF traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $14.95. 92,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,117. The firm has a market cap of $346.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.93%.

About WhiteHorse Finance (Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.