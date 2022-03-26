Zacks: Analysts Expect BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) will post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.16). BioLineRx posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BioLineRx.
BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06.
Shares of BLRX opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.98. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25.
BioLineRx Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.
