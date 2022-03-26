Zacks: Analysts Expect BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) will post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.16). BioLineRx posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BioLineRx.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BioLineRx by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioLineRx by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioLineRx by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 79,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BioLineRx by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLRX opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.98. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25.

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

