Zacks: Analysts Expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. Hercules Capital reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 61.98% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Compass Point lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

NYSE HTGC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,525. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $18.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,084,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,576,000 after purchasing an additional 31,004 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,475,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,478,000 after purchasing an additional 156,336 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 173,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,593,000 after buying an additional 68,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Hercules Capital by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 798,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after buying an additional 138,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital (Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hercules Capital (HTGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.