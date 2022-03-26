Zacks: Analysts Expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Will Post Earnings of $7.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $7.52 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.70. Lam Research posted earnings of $7.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year earnings of $32.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.07 to $33.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $38.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.71 to $44.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $554.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $466.06 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $561.07 and its 200-day moving average is $606.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

