Zacks: Analysts Expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Will Announce Earnings of $3.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) will post $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.20 and the highest is $3.28. Littelfuse posted earnings per share of $2.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $14.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $14.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.95 to $14.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.60.

LFUS opened at $251.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $234.59 and a 12 month high of $334.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.61%.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total value of $803,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

