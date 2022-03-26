Zacks: Analysts Expect Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.01 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) will post $20.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10,000.00 and the highest is $40.00 million. Mersana Therapeutics reported sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200,000%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year sales of $26.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $40.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.33 million, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $14.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 386,500.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS.

MRSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.95. 801,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,127. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.48. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $18.08.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $28,066.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 1,136,363 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,022,724.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

