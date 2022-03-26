Zacks: Analysts Expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. Primo Water also posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Primo Water.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.20 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

In other news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook acquired 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,311.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $138,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,782,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170,012 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,356,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,309,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,821,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,393,000 after buying an additional 846,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $20.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently -1,400.00%.

About Primo Water (Get Rating)

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primo Water (PRMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.