Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.65. LTC Properties also reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LTC Properties.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in LTC Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in LTC Properties by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in LTC Properties by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in LTC Properties by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTC stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $37.33. 194,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,137. The company has a current ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average of $34.09. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.70%.

About LTC Properties (Get Rating)

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LTC Properties (LTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.