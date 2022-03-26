Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RumbleON’s earnings. RumbleON posted earnings per share of ($1.54) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RumbleON will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.84 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RumbleON.

Get RumbleON alerts:

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.00. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.43) EPS.

RMBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of RumbleON from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of RumbleON from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of RumbleON by 816.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of RumbleON by 1,812.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMBL opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.66. RumbleON has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.67.

RumbleON Company Profile (Get Rating)

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RumbleON (RMBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.