Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) will announce $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Veeva Systems posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.58.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.88. 510,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,124. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.48, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.53 and its 200-day moving average is $260.20. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $166.48 and a 52 week high of $343.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,850,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,261,210,000 after purchasing an additional 40,831 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,352,000 after purchasing an additional 612,776 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,102,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,932,000 after acquiring an additional 35,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,006,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,973,000 after acquiring an additional 25,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,484,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,690,000 after acquiring an additional 340,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

