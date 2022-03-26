Zacks: Brokerages Expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to Announce $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMPGet Rating) will report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.10. Magellan Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 35.54%. The business had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.93 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMP shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.64.

MMP traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $50.10. 880,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,635. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after buying an additional 1,165,745 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,064,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,854,000 after buying an additional 657,431 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,092,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,175,000 after purchasing an additional 583,601 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $18,223,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 734,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,116,000 after purchasing an additional 361,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP)

