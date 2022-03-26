Zacks: Brokerages Expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to Announce $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.10. Magellan Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 35.54%. The business had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.93 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMP shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.64.

MMP traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $50.10. 880,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,635. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after buying an additional 1,165,745 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,064,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,854,000 after buying an additional 657,431 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,092,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,175,000 after purchasing an additional 583,601 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $18,223,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 734,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,116,000 after purchasing an additional 361,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

