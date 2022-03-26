Zacks: Brokerages Expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRCGet Rating) to post $36.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.25 million. SLR Investment reported sales of $35.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year sales of $170.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $153.58 million to $187.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $190.16 million, with estimates ranging from $159.66 million to $220.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Shares of SLR Investment stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.16. The company had a trading volume of 253,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average of $18.79. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. City State Bank purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,482 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 45,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $2,068,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,589,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 115,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

