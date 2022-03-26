Zacks: Brokerages Expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.48. V.F. posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for V.F..

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

VFC traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,410,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,791. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. V.F. has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile (Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on V.F. (VFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.