Zacks: Brokerages Expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Visteon posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.59 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.23 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Visteon from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $105.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visteon has a 1 year low of $91.59 and a 1 year high of $134.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.01 and a beta of 1.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Visteon by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Visteon by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

