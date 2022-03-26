Zacks: Brokerages Expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to Announce -$0.74 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.74) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.63). Y-mAbs Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 198.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.16). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 158.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

NASDAQ:YMAB traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 275,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,249. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $39.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $68,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 112,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $1,277,650.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 423,189 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,575. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

