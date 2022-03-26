Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

BFC opened at $72.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $547.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.35. Bank First has a twelve month low of $66.64 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.90.

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.70 million. Bank First had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 14.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank First will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank First’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bank First in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank First by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank First by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank First by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bank First by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

