Zacks Investment Research Lowers Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Markforged Inc. is a creator of the integrated metal and carbon fiber additive manufacturing platform. Markforged Inc., formerly known as ONE CLASS, is based in Watertown, MA. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MKFG. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markforged has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.25.

NYSE MKFG opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74. Markforged has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $12.07.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $26.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Markforged will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Markforged news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $179,328.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 234,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,240.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKFG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Markforged by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Markforged in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Markforged in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Markforged in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Markforged in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Markforged (Get Rating)

Markforged Holding Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures industrial 3D printers. The company offers end-to-end metal and carbon fiber 3D printers; 3D printer for continuous fiberglass reinforced parts; refined FFF 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts; fiber composite 3D printer; and FFF desktop 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts.

