Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

MG has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised Mistras Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised Mistras Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of MG opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mistras Group has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $12.37. The company has a market cap of $181.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 1.96.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $171.16 million during the quarter. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 3.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mistras Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mistras Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,388,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Mistras Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Mistras Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 137,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 9,022 shares during the period. 50.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

