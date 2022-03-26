Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. operates as a franchised hotel operator. It operates business chain hotels, serviced apartments, shell inns and hostels. The company’s properties include GreenTree Eastern Hotel, GreenTree Inn, GreenTree Alliance Hotel and Vatica Hotel. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

GreenTree Hospitality Group stock opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32. The stock has a market cap of $543.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.72). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 195.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

