Zacks Investment Research Upgrades InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) to “Hold”

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

IHG has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($73.39) to GBX 5,675 ($74.71) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 5,200 ($68.46) to GBX 5,400 ($71.09) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,550.80.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $69.82 on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $73.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day moving average of $66.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 341.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $947,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.