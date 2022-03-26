Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.36.

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.79. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $63.36. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -74.64 and a beta of 1.81.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $137,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 6,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $268,057.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,976 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,919. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,106,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 372.0% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 55,168 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 301,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after acquiring an additional 113,077 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,046,000 after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter.

About SailPoint Technologies (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SailPoint Technologies (SAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.