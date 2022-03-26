Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $547.33.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $425.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.63. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $375.63 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $523.22.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

