Zel (ZEL) Market Capitalization Hits $18.20 Million

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 26th. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zel has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.26 or 0.00472442 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00098231 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00104365 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000097 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007184 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000204 BTC.

About Zel

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

