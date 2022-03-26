Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,978,000 after purchasing an additional 75,243 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 318,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,162,000 after acquiring an additional 156,314 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.80.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $125.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.89. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.47 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.