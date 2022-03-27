$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) to post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. DiamondRock Hospitality reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

DRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

DRH stock opened at $10.24 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $11.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $20,747,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,796,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,483 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 110,899 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 55,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

