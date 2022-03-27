$0.09 EPS Expected for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Utz Brands reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $300.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

UTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stephens downgraded Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Antonio F. Fernandez purchased 25,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $353,632.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Cary Devore purchased 7,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $99,921.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 48,399 shares of company stock valued at $666,617. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 918.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1,990.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UTZ traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.42. The company had a trading volume of 377,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

