$0.09 EPS Expected for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZGet Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Utz Brands reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $300.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

UTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stephens downgraded Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Antonio F. Fernandez purchased 25,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $353,632.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Cary Devore purchased 7,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $99,921.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 48,399 shares of company stock valued at $666,617. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 918.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1,990.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UTZ traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.42. The company had a trading volume of 377,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Utz Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.