-$0.12 EPS Expected for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.10). Avalara posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVLR. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.86.

In other Avalara news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $108,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,072 shares of company stock worth $2,894,135 in the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at $82,900,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Avalara by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,469,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,768,000 after buying an additional 226,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVLR traded down $4.65 on Friday, reaching $96.32. The stock had a trading volume of 692,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Avalara has a 12-month low of $74.28 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.43 and a beta of 0.81.

About Avalara (Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalara (AVLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.