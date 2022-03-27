-$0.23 EPS Expected for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.25). Eventbrite posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 74.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. The company had revenue of $59.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eventbrite from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

EB traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 415,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,055. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.70. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.86. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

In other Eventbrite news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 25,000 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,618,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,864,000 after purchasing an additional 96,678 shares during the last quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP now owns 6,521,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,743,000 after purchasing an additional 497,579 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,974,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,748,000 after acquiring an additional 96,150 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,771,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,209,000 after acquiring an additional 65,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,937,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,539 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

