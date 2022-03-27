$0.33 EPS Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.21. General Electric reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $5.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

Shares of GE opened at $94.02 on Thursday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $85.29 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.95 and its 200 day moving average is $98.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $103.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,098,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,112,580,000 after acquiring an additional 255,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,664,776,000 after acquiring an additional 513,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,334,000 after buying an additional 852,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

