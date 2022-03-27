$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.40. Upland Software posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPLD. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.27. 176,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,574. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,430,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,330,000 after purchasing an additional 29,555 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,091,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 261,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,991,000 after purchasing an additional 83,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 9,888.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 729,160 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

