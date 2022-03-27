-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rallybio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rallybio will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rallybio.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03).

Several research analysts have weighed in on RLYB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rallybio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Rallybio from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

In other news, major shareholder Opportunities I. L.P. 5Am sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,740,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Uden bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $52,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 24,904 shares of company stock valued at $238,740.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Rallybio during the third quarter valued at $73,744,000. Canaan Partners XI LLC purchased a new position in Rallybio during the fourth quarter valued at $22,989,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in Rallybio during the third quarter valued at $40,462,000. AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Rallybio during the fourth quarter valued at $7,200,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Rallybio during the third quarter valued at $9,267,000. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLYB opened at $6.96 on Thursday. Rallybio has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.64.

About Rallybio

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

