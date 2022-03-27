$0.61 EPS Expected for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.60. Amphenol reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on APH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,667,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.97. The firm has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $88.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,762,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,258,223,000 after purchasing an additional 400,777 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Amphenol by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,485,863,000 after purchasing an additional 864,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,681,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $931,701,000 after acquiring an additional 336,188 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,565,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $836,605,000 after purchasing an additional 315,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Amphenol by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,845,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,748,000 after acquiring an additional 600,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

