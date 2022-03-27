$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. CIRCOR International reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CIRCOR International.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIR. StockNews.com downgraded CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 404,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

CIR stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.75. The company had a trading volume of 142,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,322. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $39.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $562.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.33.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

