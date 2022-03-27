$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.72. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

XRAY stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $49.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,077. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $47.40 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average is $54.76. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,146,000 after purchasing an additional 109,108 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,969,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $230,459,000 after purchasing an additional 454,358 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 151,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 434,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,225,000 after buying an additional 113,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

