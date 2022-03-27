$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.98. Comcast reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $4.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

Comcast stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.97. The company has a market capitalization of $213.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $2,507,025,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Comcast by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883,869 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $569,179,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Comcast by 911.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,276 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

