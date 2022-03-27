$0.92 EPS Expected for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.94. Bank OZK reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.71. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

