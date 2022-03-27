$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. National Health Investors posted earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. National Health Investors’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

NHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

NYSE:NHI traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $58.56. 160,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,708. The company has a quick ratio of 18.70, a current ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.93. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $76.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in National Health Investors by 25.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in National Health Investors by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,984,000 after acquiring an additional 35,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in National Health Investors by 23.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.