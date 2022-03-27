-$1.43 EPS Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($1.43) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.82). Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.82) to ($4.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.55) to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $1,710,058.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,875 shares of company stock worth $2,996,188. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $66.92 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $40.37 and a 1 year high of $102.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.95.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.