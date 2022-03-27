$1.46 Million in Sales Expected for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) to report $1.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $2.82 million. Aeva Technologies posted sales of $310,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 371%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year sales of $10.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $11.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $44.83 million, with estimates ranging from $19.62 million to $73.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,099.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEVA. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,190,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $973,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,697,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,214,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEVA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.30. 646,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $12.98.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

